Erika passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Gordon. Erika leaves behind her daughters Lorna and Heather and son George (Stephanie), and five grandchildren: Fiona, Dylan, Ryder, Imogen and Christopher.



Erika (nee Gartner) was born to a farming family in Lopienno, Poland on October 6, 1923, the seventh daughter of eleven children. With her family she emigrated to Canada from Germany in 1948 to join relatives in Saskatchewan. By 1950, she was living and working in BC, first in the Okanagan and then Vancouver, where she met and married Gordon, a young land surveyor, in 1952.



Erika was a vibrant, passionate woman with many talents. A member of the Royal Horticultural Society, she was always looking for "cuttings" to enhance her beautiful gardens. David Austin roses were one of her favourites. Among her many pursuits Erika was also a very accomplished dressmaker and seamstress.



With Gordon, Erika lived in North Vancouver, Surrey, Pender Island and Ladner, eventually moving to Victoria to be with her offspring. Her marriage with Gordon was inspiring, and their love for each other ongoing, through countless adventures, and travels in many lands.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Erika on Saturday April 13th in Victoria at Centennial United Church, 612 David Street at 1 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific: Keep the Flowers Blooming Fund.

