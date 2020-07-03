Erika Kurth passed away peacefully on 3 June 2020 (age 95). We mourn her loss, and celebrate her vivacity and the many accomplishments of her long and rewarding life. Erika was passionate about music and the arts, as a teacher (latin, ESL and voice), singer (Pacific Opera Victoria), volunteer (Community Arts Council- Arts Calendar TV show for 25 years), and donor. She loved contributing to Victoria's arts organizations and supporting young and established musicians and artists. Music and art filled her daily home life, and all her social activities.
Born in Czechoslovakia in 1924, Erika came to Canada with her family in 1940. At UBC she was involved in music, theatre and literary groups, and met Burton Kurth. They married in 1949, and moved to Victoria in 1961 for the rest of their lives, both contributing to the educational and arts/music community. Among the founders of Pacific Opera Victoria (1979), she served as a Board of Director, and an Honorary Director. UVIC awarded Erika an Honorary Doctorate of Letters (1997) in recognition of her many contributions to the Arts in Victoria.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Burton (2009), Erika is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Steve) Cox and grandson Daniel, her son Richard (Odette) Kurth and granddaughters Olivia and Maia, her half-brothers Andrew Nalos and David Nalos. Please consider donations in her memory to Pacific Opera Victoria. A celebration of life will be held at a future date TBA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.firstmemorialsaanich.ca