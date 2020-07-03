1/2
Erika M. KURTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erika Kurth passed away peacefully on 3 June 2020 (age 95). We mourn her loss, and celebrate her vivacity and the many accomplishments of her long and rewarding life. Erika was passionate about music and the arts, as a teacher (latin, ESL and voice), singer (Pacific Opera Victoria), volunteer (Community Arts Council- Arts Calendar TV show for 25 years), and donor. She loved contributing to Victoria's arts organizations and supporting young and established musicians and artists. Music and art filled her daily home life, and all her social activities.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1924, Erika came to Canada with her family in 1940. At UBC she was involved in music, theatre and literary groups, and met Burton Kurth. They married in 1949, and moved to Victoria in 1961 for the rest of their lives, both contributing to the educational and arts/music community. Among the founders of Pacific Opera Victoria (1979), she served as a Board of Director, and an Honorary Director. UVIC awarded Erika an Honorary Doctorate of Letters (1997) in recognition of her many contributions to the Arts in Victoria.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Burton (2009), Erika is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Steve) Cox and grandson Daniel, her son Richard (Odette) Kurth and granddaughters Olivia and Maia, her half-brothers Andrew Nalos and David Nalos. Please consider donations in her memory to Pacific Opera Victoria. A celebration of life will be held at a future date TBA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.firstmemorialsaanich.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved