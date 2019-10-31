Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Vivian McArthur. View Sign Obituary

McARTHUR, Erma Vivian December 29, 1932 - October 24, 2019 Reunited with the love of her life George who predeceased her in 2001. TOGETHER FOR ALL ETERNITY She will be lovingly remembered and missed by daughter Beth (Gerard), son Steven (Cindy) and brother-in-law Sandy who were by her side until the end. Also survived by sons: Shawn (Carole), John (Gloria), daughter Sandra (Lawrence), brother-in-law Don (Jan), sister-in-law Ann (Jerry) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family. She loved Hockey, Football and Baseball and could often be heard yelling at the players, refs, umpires and coaches whether she was watching the game live or on TV. She enjoyed spending time with friends at Tillicum Mall and talking with everyone. She loved to knit and always seemed to have a pair of knitting needles in her hands knitting something for family, friends or a church project. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the care she received from the Doctors, nurses and support staff on 7D North at Victoria General Hospital. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hatley Memorial Gardens, 2050 Sooke Road. All who knew her are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the BC Cancer Agency at 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria BC in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at







