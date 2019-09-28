PANZENBOECK, Erna April 3, 1926 - September 20, 2019 Erna was born in Pernitz, Austria, the eldest of five children. She passed away peacefully at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney, with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Rupert and by her son Ruper. She is survived by her daughters Irene (Ken), Sylvia and Doris (Tom); her grandchildren Tony (Leslie), Tia (Kevin), Trevor, Anthony, Keith, Clinton, Dylan and Carly; her great-grandchildren Brayden, Sophie, Finley, Quincy, Benji, Savannah and Faye. She also leaves behind her siblings Leo, Trude, Frank, Fritz and their families, as well as family in Austria. "Grossmutter" loved her family, The Vancouver Canucks and any music from the Big Band Era, to which she loved to dance in her youth. She was a "Force to be reckoned with", and we shall miss her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Rest Haven Lodge for their care and compassion. There will be no Service by request. Donations may be made in Erna's name to the Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019