Erna Schober
SCHOBER, Erna Erna passed peacefully on July 12th, 2020 at the age of 89. Born December 29th, 1930 in Mansburg, Slovenia, to her parents Hans and Erna Bruncker. Erna was a beautiful, kind and strong woman. She was the eldest of her two sisters, Inge Mayr (deceased) and Herta Schemitsch. Erna is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bertl Schober. Together they had three children Irmgard (Terry) Estell, Karin Stewart (deceased) and Hubert (Felicia) Schober. Erna loved her family and created massive celebrations for all of our birthdays and other holidays. Erna's baking is a treasured gift we all loved. Erna is also survived by her many grandchildren: Owen, Ryan, Dan (Kirsten), Erin, Vanessa (Joel), Adam (Marina), Caleb (Tayna) and Andrea (Darren). Erna also knew and loved her great-grandchildren: Gavin, Mira, Tyson, Jaxon, Grayson, Audrey, Elisha and Alea. Also, son-in-law Dirk (Lynn) Stewart. We will greatly miss her smile, hugs and love, but we will never forget them. There will be a private service in the days to come. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown
#1 - 1315 Cook Street
Victoria, BC V8V 4A3
(250) 385-4465
