Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria, , BC

DURRANT, Ernest Alfred Ernie peacefully reached the end of his full and happy 100 years on this Earth, on October 19. Born July 7, 1919, the youngest in his family. He was predeceased by his wife Gladys, his parents Walter and Alice, sisters Winifred and Rose, and his brother Stanley. Ernie led a full, long life, spent almost entirely in Victoria. As a young man he was involved in the Esquimalt family bakery. "Durrant's Bakery" was a popular fixture. It supplied goods to Esquimalt and beyond. The bread, buns, cakes and meat pies were famous! Even the Navy bought their buns! Ernie started the bread each morning at 3am. As with many young men and women, Ernie was tasked with serving his country in the War. He got as far as Ontario on his way overseas when he received notice that his father had taken ill. Because the bakery was supplying bread and buns to the military, his services were now essential to the war effort…albeit in Esquimalt. During this time Ernie met and married Gladys in 1946. He was a proud family man, spending 60 wonderful married years, until Gladys' death in 2006. They had two children, Susan (Terry) and Marcus. Over the years their family grew to include grandchildren Justin (Sonia), Alyssa (Britt), and his sweet little great grand-daughter Maia. Ernie valued his family and looked forward to visits and celebrations together. Ernie worked for many years with the Liquor Control Board, first as a clerk and later as a store manager. He enjoyed playing golf all his life. Other interests included extensive travelling with Gladys, gardening, as well as socializing with their many friends. He and Gladys spent many volunteer hours with The Mustard Seed and especially with the Esquimalt Archives. They both made sure Esquimalt's history was well documented. Ernie's main interest was music. He played percussion from age 16 to 97! He played the drums in many dance band groups, the Greater Victoria Concert Band, the Westshore Community Band, the Civic Orchestra, as well as many pit orchestras for theatrical shows in Victoria. Music was his language, it was alive in his soul. When not actually playing the drums, he was usually tapping the rhythms out with his fingers! He was also a whistler, once whistling a song on a radio show. He was frequently whistling around the house. Music was a passion, and he made sure it was instilled in his children, buying musical instruments and music lessons for them, While we will miss him, Ernie was very fortunate to enjoy good health virtually all his life. We have wonderful memories of Ernie---husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Thank you to Dr. Andrea Lewis and the 4th floor staff of The Heights at Mt. View where he lived for his last 6 months. Please join us for a celebration of his life on November 8 at 2 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Please no flowers---instead, consider a donation to Canadian Red Cross.





