DALZELL, Ernest Jackson May 15, 1926 - October 11, 2020 "Absent in body, present with the Lord." It is with deep sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Ernest Jackson Dalzell. Ernie was born in St. Boniface, MB to Ernest Wilburforce Dalzell and Ada Beatrice (nee Stokes) and passed away at the age of 94 at Hospice in Victoria, B.C. Predeceased by his parents and his step-mother, Eleanor (Hosford) Dalzell, and siblings Irene, Reg, Audrey, Fern, and Winnie. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Marjorie (nee Nottingham), 3 children, Linda (Gerry), Les (Emma) and Yvonne, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Charlene and Jack Robinson, Jason Maxwell (Andrew), Wendy Dalzell and David Eppich, Andrew and Valerie Dalzell (Jackson, William, Tyson, Rhys), Julia and Daniel Snell (Charlotte, Henry), Lana Archer and Greg Melnechuk, Mindy and Sean Rathburn (Grace, Olivia). Shane and Rachel Archer (Emily) Paul Archer, Chelsea and Kunal Ghose (Tobin), sister-in-law Phyllis Clark and many nieces and nephews and their families. Ernie had a 30 year military career with the Royal Canadian Air Force as a radar fighter control operator and attained the rank of Captain. His job took him and his family from coast to coast, being stationed in Holberg and Vancouver, BC; St. Margarets, NB; Cranberry Portage, MB; St. Hubert, QC; Foymount, North Bay, ON; and Tacoma, WA Ernie was a man of integrity, loyalty and high moral standards. He enjoyed being in the company of those he loved and was known for joking around. He set a wonderful example of devotion to family and we all loved and admired him. Even as his health deteriorated, he never complained and he always showed appreciation for visits from family. At the end of the visit he would say, "Thank you for coming." To him we say, "Thank you for being there." Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com