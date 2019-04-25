MARZA, Ernest 1923 - 2019 After a long and productive life, Ernest passed away at his home, surrounded by his beloved paintings and unique art treasures. He had a lifelong love of painting which he exercised almost to the end. His other passion was watching soccer, especially when his favourite team, Manchester United, was playing. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth and Carol, grandson Chris, granddaughter Jessica, great-grandsons Tyler and Bruce, his niece Dana and great-niece Deea. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends. We are grateful he was part of our lives for so many years. No funeral by request.





