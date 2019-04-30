Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest W. (Ernie) Mueller. View Sign Obituary

MUELLER, Lieutenant Ernest (Ernie) W. CD, RCN (Retired) January 28, 1929 - April 24, 2019 Ernie, 90 years young, peacefully and gently died in his sleep on the morning of April 24th. That is not to say he went quietly into the good night, as his indomitable spirit to live repeatedly brought him back from the edge through multiple accidents, battles with cancer, strokes, and heart attacks. His life long determination and legendary "can-do" attitude amazed his family, doctors and caregivers, as he continued to find joy in his final days. He is survived by his loving wife Robbie, and three sons, Bob (wife Wendy), Wayne (wife Debbie), and Stuart, as well eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and sisters Irene, Margaret, Heidi and brother George. Born in Bashaw, Alberta, Ernie valued education, service, family and love of country. As a member of what is known as "the greatest generation" his life spanned the Great Depression, World War II and in 1952-53 had him serve, in theater, aboard the HMCS Crusader during the Korean War . He loved the sea. His other naval postings in ships Beacon Hill, Skeena and Saskatchewan (where he served as aid to the Squadron Commander) took him to distant ports around the world. His ambition made him unique among his fellow seamen. Ernie's drive to climb from the "lower deck" through all the ranks to the "upper deck" and become a commissioned officer was rare in 1967, and ultimately he became the Supply Officer in charge of the HMCS Chaudiere, his last ship. Ernie, like all men was complicated and not without flaws, but he loved deeply, particularly his wife and family, didn't suffer fools, was immensely private, and a consummate patriot. His love of country drove him since boyhood to want to serve. The Canadian Navy became his passion as he considered it a privilege to serve his country during war and peacetime on land and sea. In his later years, after retiring to a beautiful home in Nanaimo, BC, he proudly flew a large national flag for decades on his front lawn. He asked there be no flowers or formal service. His last wishes pin point an exact resting spot where he sees, smells, tastes and is close to his life long love, the sea. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019

