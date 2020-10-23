TARWITZ, Ernest Walter September 21, 1932 - October 4, 2020 Ernest (Ernie) passed away with his wife of 64 years, Gisella, by his side. He was predeceased by his father August and his mother, Anna. He is survived by his wife Gisella, his son Karl (Jane), his daughter, Carla (Clayton), his sister-in-law Trudy (Werner) and his four grandchildren, of whom he was immensely proud, Taylor, Carson, Mikaela and Michael as well as nephews, nieces and cousins both in Canada and Germany. Ernie was born in Memel, Lithuania where he developed a deep connection with the sea. He completed his apprenticeship as a cabinet maker in Germany and in 1954 came to Canada to live with his cousins in Saskatoon for a "one year adventure". He never left. Ernie and Gisella met in church and were married in 1956 and started a family shortly thereafter. Ernie worked in construction both residential and commercial, eventually striking out on his own, forming a contracting company, doing custom work until 1975 when the family left the cold winters of Saskatchewan behind and settled on the Gorge in View Royal where he built his own house. He continued in construction until his retirement in 1998. In Victoria, Ernie became a long-standing member of the Good Shepard Church, volunteering and sitting on the executive for many decades. He enjoyed travel and opening his home to family and friends. He was also able to revive his love of the sea, taking up sailing, spending several summers cruising the sheltered waters around Vancouver Island with friends. He loved to spend hours sitting in his solarium, enjoying the views of the Gorge and the E and N Railway. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Victoria General Hospital for their care and support over the past several months. Due to current circumstances no service is planned at this time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store