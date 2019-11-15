Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernie Kalyn. View Sign Obituary

KALYN, O. Ernie February 20, 1942 (Hafford, SK) November 6, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Ernie was an avid outdoorsman - no trip was complete without a wildlife count, a skilled woodworker who made many beautiful works of art, and a construction consultant to friends and family everywhere. He withstood years of ill health with grace and good humour and few of his many friends ever heard him complain. He is survived by his wife, Virlee, his daughters Karin and Deb (Chuck), one sister, Sylvia Kalika (Orest) and numerous family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00a.m. November 18th at St. John the Baptist Heritage Church, 537 Glencairn Lane. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019

