ENNIG, Erwin April 19, 1958 - May 1, 2019 Erwin has passed away peacefully at home in his sleep. He leaves his beloved wife, Susan Mills, as well as extended family in Germany, Alberta and British Columbia, and many friends. Erwin was a proud veteran and a regular attendee and supporter of the Pro Patria Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. He was also quietly proud of his many years of sobriety and leaves supporters and special friends with whom he spent time regularly. Heartfelt thanks are sent to the Victoria police, fire department, Coroner and Victim's Services for their response and sensitive support at this difficult time. Also grateful thanks to the medical professionals who have cared for Erwin over the years. Details of a gathering to celebrate Erwin's life will be announced.





