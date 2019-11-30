NOYES, Erwin Lewis Born on July 22, 1938, in Grande Prairie, Alberta passed away on November 22, 2019, at home in North Saanich, BC. Raised on a farm west of Grande Prairie, Erwin left home to work in the oil and gas industry, where he spent his entire professional career working across BC, Alberta, the US, and the Middle East. Settling on an acreage in Central Saanich, Erwin loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, and baseball. He is survived by his wife Laurie, children Allan (Carolyn), Rebecca (Colin), Graham, and Amira (Martin); grandchildren, Julie, Justeen, Carson, Thomas, and Joshua; and sisters, Meriel Andersen and Florence Dorscheid, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Lung Association, the Alzheimer Society of BC, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019