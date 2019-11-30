Erwin Lewis Noyes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erwin Lewis Noyes.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown
#1 - 1315 Cook Street
Victoria, BC
V8V 4A3
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

NOYES, Erwin Lewis Born on July 22, 1938, in Grande Prairie, Alberta passed away on November 22, 2019, at home in North Saanich, BC. Raised on a farm west of Grande Prairie, Erwin left home to work in the oil and gas industry, where he spent his entire professional career working across BC, Alberta, the US, and the Middle East. Settling on an acreage in Central Saanich, Erwin loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, and baseball. He is survived by his wife Laurie, children Allan (Carolyn), Rebecca (Colin), Graham, and Amira (Martin); grandchildren, Julie, Justeen, Carson, Thomas, and Joshua; and sisters, Meriel Andersen and Florence Dorscheid, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Lung Association, the Alzheimer Society of BC, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.ca
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.