Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Bernice O'Flynn. View Sign

O'FLYNN, Esther Bernice (nee Van Norman) Bernice passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She was born on February 1, 1920 in Toronto, Ontario. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2008; her sister, Katharine in 2013; her sister-in-law, Agnes O'Flynn and brothers-in-law, Patty O'Flynn and John O'Flynn (Flora). Bernice is survived by her niece, Kelly (Sean); grand-nieces and nephew, Sarah (Marc), Elizabeth and Daniel; grand-grand-nephews and niece, Connor, Declan and Isabel; honorary Mayhew family nieces and nephew adopted in her heart; and her sister-in-law, Claire Murray and family. She will be greatly missed by her loving friends and family, both near and far. A heartfelt thank you for the extraordinary care and kindness Bernice received. She was a remarkable woman who faced many challenges and new chapters throughout her life always without regret or complaint, quietly and confidently rising to embrace every step of her journey. Her spirit, strength and goodness will live on in our hearts and remind us to embrace each new day as a blessing, an opportunity and a celebration. We are all better people for having had her in our lives. We welcome everyone to join us for a service celebrating Bernice's life to be held at Saint Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain Street, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:10 pm followed by a gathering in the Lady of Lords Hall to share a cup of tea and our fond memories of an extraordinary woman. Condolences may be offered to the family at







O'FLYNN, Esther Bernice (nee Van Norman) Bernice passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She was born on February 1, 1920 in Toronto, Ontario. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2008; her sister, Katharine in 2013; her sister-in-law, Agnes O'Flynn and brothers-in-law, Patty O'Flynn and John O'Flynn (Flora). Bernice is survived by her niece, Kelly (Sean); grand-nieces and nephew, Sarah (Marc), Elizabeth and Daniel; grand-grand-nephews and niece, Connor, Declan and Isabel; honorary Mayhew family nieces and nephew adopted in her heart; and her sister-in-law, Claire Murray and family. She will be greatly missed by her loving friends and family, both near and far. A heartfelt thank you for the extraordinary care and kindness Bernice received. She was a remarkable woman who faced many challenges and new chapters throughout her life always without regret or complaint, quietly and confidently rising to embrace every step of her journey. Her spirit, strength and goodness will live on in our hearts and remind us to embrace each new day as a blessing, an opportunity and a celebration. We are all better people for having had her in our lives. We welcome everyone to join us for a service celebrating Bernice's life to be held at Saint Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain Street, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:10 pm followed by a gathering in the Lady of Lords Hall to share a cup of tea and our fond memories of an extraordinary woman. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close