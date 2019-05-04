Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Elaine Ivens. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

IVENS, Esther Elaine June 25, 1936 - April 28, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Elaine peacefully at home with her daughter Leslie by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Ralph, son Glenn, infant twin daughters Marilyn and Madison, her father and mother Bob and Agatha Monk, older sister, Delores, younger sister Phyllis, and her brother Ross who was so very special to her. Also, mother-in-law and father-in-law Alfred and Ruby Ivens, sister-in-law Denise Gray, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Russ & Boots Ivens. Elaine is survived by her daughters Marcie (Ted) and Leslie, her sister-in-law Netta, brother-in-law Bob (Helen), grandsons Lee and Mark, great-grandchildren Jordyn, Kaitlyn and Austin, her best friend Joyce, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Family was very important to Elaine, she was involved with her children's sports: hockey, lacrosse, baseball and figure skating. She was a great sports Mom and embraced her children's friends as though they were her own. Elaine worked for many years for both Farmer Construction as the Personnel Supervisor, and as the Office Manager for IBEW, Local 230 until her retirement. During this time, she met many people that became friends to both her and Ralph. Elaine was a kind and generous lady, and she will be forever loved and will breathe love into the hearts of those who miss her. Elaine is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband Ralph and her children. I love you to the moon and back Mama, and I know you all are watching over me. A huge thank you to Dr. Jennifer Lush, the nurses and staff of RJH 4S, the Home Community Care Team, and the Palliative Care Team. Donations can be made to a charity of one's choice, or the Colour to Conquer Fundraiser page for cancer research (under individual Leslie Ivens). A Celebration of Elaine's Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Sequoia Centre, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







