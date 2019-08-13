Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Herrling. View Sign Obituary

HERRLING, Esther On August 4, Esther passed away peacefully in Sooke, with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Dick, and son Paul. She is survived by sons Mike (Marg), Steve, Danny (June), grandchildren Kristi, Julie, Emma, Shawna, Lyle, Amanda, Jennifer, Matt, Neil, Joey and numerous great grandchildren. As well, she leaves behind her sister Glenda and brother Jimmy, several nieces and nephews, and close friends Jube and Mavis who have been so supportive over the past 65 years. Esther was born to Margaret and Albert Gibson in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, in 1935, and as a child moved to the Island, where the family was brought up by her mom. In 1953 she graduated from Milne's Landing High School and married the love of her life, Dick. Together they raised their sons in Sooke, and the family travelled all over North America for logger's sports competitions and lumberjack exhibitions. Esther was a 'mother' to the younger (and older) fellows on the lumberjack crews, as well as looking after her own boys. For decades, Esther volunteered at Sooke Community Association 'conventions' which raised money for Sooke's ball fields and other community activities. She was a fun, friendly, outgoing person, and enjoyed life to the fullest. Esther loved Christmas, and the whole family always looked forward to the clam chowder she would make for breakfast Christmas Day. When the boys were young she was ingenious at creating imaginative Hallowe'en costumes. She loved being with her grandchildren, and hot summer days would find her squeezing as many as she could into her car, and taking them up the Sooke River to swim at Smokey's and the Potholes. Memories of those happy times, and her easy laugh will keep us smiling in the days ahead. A sincere thank you to Doctors Rabien and Forsberg, and the tremendous staff at Ayre Manor, who looked after Esther so professionally and compassionately. We cannot say enough about the respectful, caring manner in which they treated Esther, and their thoughtfulness and consideration to our family during the difficult last days of Esther's life. No service per Esther's wishes. Flowers gratefully declined.





