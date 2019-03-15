Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther L. Mead. View Sign

Peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Cherished wife of the late Douglas Mead. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Douglas) and James (Nicole.) Much loved grandmother of Sara, Adam and Ian. One of seven sisters, two of whom happily remain with us in addition to many nieces and nephews.



Ever the western lady, her life was divided between Saskatchewan and British Columbia. While devoted to her family, Esther also enjoyed a long and rewarding career with the BC government, retiring in the early 1990s as an executive assistant. From a very early age, her passion for the written word ensured that a book was never far from reach. Much time was spent pursuing her many other interests, including tracing her genealogy, knitting and crafts, and travelling to many places, some historical and interesting (UK) and some rather taxing (Ottawa.) Along with a lovely singing voice, Lilly attained great proficiency on the piano, able to coax very lovely melodies from her keyboard. Her love and kindness was not limited to people, as she embraced a life-long love of animals, including a rather sociable seagull named Tilly. While we mourn her passing, we also remember her warm smile and ready sense of humour. We celebrate and will carry with us the love, warmth, and countless happy memories she shared with so many.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a local animal shelter.

Peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Cherished wife of the late Douglas Mead. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Douglas) and James (Nicole.) Much loved grandmother of Sara, Adam and Ian. One of seven sisters, two of whom happily remain with us in addition to many nieces and nephews.Ever the western lady, her life was divided between Saskatchewan and British Columbia. While devoted to her family, Esther also enjoyed a long and rewarding career with the BC government, retiring in the early 1990s as an executive assistant. From a very early age, her passion for the written word ensured that a book was never far from reach. Much time was spent pursuing her many other interests, including tracing her genealogy, knitting and crafts, and travelling to many places, some historical and interesting (UK) and some rather taxing (Ottawa.) Along with a lovely singing voice, Lilly attained great proficiency on the piano, able to coax very lovely melodies from her keyboard. Her love and kindness was not limited to people, as she embraced a life-long love of animals, including a rather sociable seagull named Tilly. While we mourn her passing, we also remember her warm smile and ready sense of humour. We celebrate and will carry with us the love, warmth, and countless happy memories she shared with so many.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a local animal shelter. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close