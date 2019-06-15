Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Hawkins. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mother at age 97. Mother passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband William R M Hawkins. Mom was born in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario to Mr & Mrs William Murray Hunter. She is survived by her 4 children Ellen, Margaret, William and James. Also by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ester's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. A family service will be held at a later date.

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mother at age 97. Mother passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband William R M Hawkins. Mom was born in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario to Mr & Mrs William Murray Hunter. She is survived by her 4 children Ellen, Margaret, William and James. Also by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ester's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. A family service will be held at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close