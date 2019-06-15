Esther M. Hawkins (September 17, 1921 - June 07, 2019)
Obituary

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mother at age 97. Mother passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband William R M Hawkins. Mom was born in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario to Mr & Mrs William Murray Hunter. She is survived by her 4 children Ellen, Margaret, William and James. Also by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ester's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019
