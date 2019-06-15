It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mother at age 97. Mother passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband William R M Hawkins. Mom was born in Galt (Cambridge) Ontario to Mr & Mrs William Murray Hunter. She is survived by her 4 children Ellen, Margaret, William and James. Also by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ester's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019