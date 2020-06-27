MAR, Esther November 30, 1929 - June 19, 2020 Esther Mar, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital in the early morning of June 19, 2020 after suffering a major stroke earlier in the week. Esther was born and raised in Victoria, BC. She eventually married husband Alex and moved to Courtenay, BC where she spent most of her life raising her family and helping with the family restaurant business, until she finally moved to Victoria in 1999. Esther was a cheerful, kind and generous woman who loved her family greatly. She enjoyed spending time with family, going out for dinner, family celebrations, and winning jackpots during various excursions to the casino. Esther will be dearly missed by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Wally (Donna); Wayne (Gerry); Alan (Laurie); grandchildren, Wayne Jr.; Jeremy (Christine); Alexander; Leah (Justin); great-grandchildren Anthony, Mia, Bailey, Kiya, Maaike, Isaac & Jakob; sisters Rose, Dorothy, Gladys, and Diana, brother Philip (Joan); and many nieces, nephews and friends. The Mar Family wish to extend a huge thank-you to the Victoria General Hospital Nursing Care Team on Floor 6B South, for their kindness, understanding, care and compassion during mom's final days. We also wish to thank all of the kind and helpful staff at Cherish Central Park Independent Living Facility where mom lived for the past 2 years. Mom enjoyed living there, but more importantly, she was so happy with the care, attention and friendly assistance the staff provided to her while living there. As per Esther's wishes and due to the Covid 19 restrictions, there will only be a gathering of immediate family members in the next few weeks. Flowers are graciously declined. But if you wish, feel free to make a donation in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or any charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.