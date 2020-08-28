PREECE, Ethel Virginia It is with sadness we share the passing of Ethel Preece on August 9, 2020. Born in Trail and raised in Invermere, she was the younger daughter of Roy and Nellie Lake. Following attendance at UBC, she trained as a Medical Technologist at Vancouver General Hospital and thereafter enjoyed many happy years of employment in hospital and private laboratories, primarily in the Hematology Department. Predeceased by her husband Raymond, they always called Victoria home. In retirement they enjoyed many years at their summer cottage at Kemp Lake, fishing at Otter Point in Sooke and traveling extensively about the world. She is survived by her son Ken of Delta and her sister Catherine of St. Albert, AB, a niece and nephews. Death is not extinguishing the Light, it is putting out the lamp because dawn has come. ( R. Tagau )