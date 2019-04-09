Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eufrocina Narciso. View Sign

NARCISO Eufrocina "Mama" (nee Adriano) 90 years, of Victoria, BC, and the Philippines, has joined her Creator on April 5, 2019 and now shares the joy of Eternal Life promised by our Lord Jesus, with the loving intercession of Our Blessed Mother Mary. Beloved wife of Jesus "Jess". Loving mother (& mother-in-law) of Jessica (Harry), Marlon (Leila), Babette (Cesar). Dear grandmother of Kristen (Matt), Alyssa, Ryan, CJ, Rea, Matthew, Melanie. Born to late parents, Mariano and Amparo Adriano, on September 26, 1928, in Parañaque, Rizal, Philippines. Beloved sister (& sister-in-law) to Edgar (Aurora), Norma (Fred), Marianito (Luz), Romelia (Alejandro), Francecelia (Richard). She was a teacher at Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila, Philippines, and a Geriatric Nurse Assistant at Glengarry Hospital and the Sisters of Saint Anne in Victoria, BC, Canada. She and her husband were active in the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association and Bayanihan Housing Society. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by her relatives and friends, including all who affectionately call her "Mama Sen". The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Selkirk Care Home facility (Fenton Unit) and the caring nurses and doctors at 8N PCC Royal Jubilee Hospital. All services will be in Victoria, BC, Canada. Visiting and prayers on April 11, Thursday 5-8PM at FIRST MEMORIAL SOCIETY, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC 250-658-5244. On Friday, April 12, 2019, family and friends are invited to meet at Holy Cross Parish (4049 Gordon Head Rd., Victoria, BC) for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Royal Oak Burial Park (4673 Falaise Dr, Victoria BC). Reception to follow at Holy Cross Parish Hall. Share memories, photos or make a donation at





