Gene said he had a good run at life. He was well loved and will be missed by so many. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and his son Joseph, he leaves behind his children, Trish (Frank), David (Louise), Lorie, Terri (TJ), Jim (Bonnie); also his 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his brothers and sisters across Canada. Dad's passions were his family, the business he started -Thunderbird Insurance- and his boat, the Papillon. He traveled across the world with mom by his side, making life-long friends. He was a successful and determined hardworking man, supportive and encouraging, who touched and inspired many people with his heart of gold.
Forever in our hearts.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church when the current health crisis is over.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 20, 2020