Born October 16, 1921, in Sussex England, Mom passed away January 31, 2020 at 98 years of age. She was always young at heart celebrating life to the fullest. She emigrated from England when she was thirty coming to Canada where she found her lifetime partner Arthur Gordon for 58 years. Mom raised her two sons in their Gordon Head (BC) home where many long term and lasting friendships were made.



For many years Mom was involved with the Rebecca Lodge and had many hobbies and interests. This included being a leader of a cub pack, camping, dancing, oil painting and a love of travelling. She also cherished family dinners her whole life. During all this time her love for sewing was always present including the making of two wedding dresses and numerous hand smocked children’s dresses for family and friends.



With a move to Nanaimo, BC, Mom continued to expand her social circle establishing new friendships at her independent living residence and her daily visits to her local coffee shop. Mom prided herself in having a valid drivers license right up to her 98th birthday.



Predeceased by her husband (2010) and her sister Edith Rainer (2009), Mom is survived by her two sons: Michael (Rosalind) and Ian (Denise); five grandchildren: Ben (Christina), Laura, Nicholas (Michelle), Danielle (Danny), Tessa (Juan) and five great grandchildren: Finnegan, Connor, Myla, Chloe and Grady.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Edgewater Clubhouse, 5620 Edgewater Lane, Nanaimo BC from 1:00 to 4:00. Additional parking is available at the Thrifty’s parking lot with a path access to the clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

