Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evan Michael MacRae. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

MacRAE, Evan Michael 1988 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of Don MacRae and Mary Kay Kennedy, brother of Adrian and grandson of Ruby MacRae, along with aunts and uncles: Jean MacRae and Rejean Bessette, Mike Kennedy and Cathy Boytos, Lee Kennedy, Lawrence Baraniuk, and cousins Trevor, Tyler, Connor and Christa. Evan was born in Toronto and moved to Victoria at age 4. He attended Cathedral School, Monterey Elementary, Oak Bay High, Camosun College and University of Victoria Nursing Program. He was committed to his work with children through Pivot Point and as a volunteer with Best Buddies. He was a friend to many. Evan loved exploring new ideas, making music with Rooney and the Minglers, Sunny Tang Victoria Wing Chun, and especially the time he shared with Nakita Sekhon and her family. Evan's family is forever grateful for the kindness and medical care that he received over the past three years at RJH ICU, VGH, Aberdeen Hospital and Victoria Hospice. The residents of Aberdeen and their families were a constant source of support to Evan and his family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Victoria Hospice. Evan would also be pleased to know that his situation inspired others to take a CPR/AED course. Condolences may be made by visiting







MacRAE, Evan Michael 1988 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of Don MacRae and Mary Kay Kennedy, brother of Adrian and grandson of Ruby MacRae, along with aunts and uncles: Jean MacRae and Rejean Bessette, Mike Kennedy and Cathy Boytos, Lee Kennedy, Lawrence Baraniuk, and cousins Trevor, Tyler, Connor and Christa. Evan was born in Toronto and moved to Victoria at age 4. He attended Cathedral School, Monterey Elementary, Oak Bay High, Camosun College and University of Victoria Nursing Program. He was committed to his work with children through Pivot Point and as a volunteer with Best Buddies. He was a friend to many. Evan loved exploring new ideas, making music with Rooney and the Minglers, Sunny Tang Victoria Wing Chun, and especially the time he shared with Nakita Sekhon and her family. Evan's family is forever grateful for the kindness and medical care that he received over the past three years at RJH ICU, VGH, Aberdeen Hospital and Victoria Hospice. The residents of Aberdeen and their families were a constant source of support to Evan and his family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Victoria Hospice. Evan would also be pleased to know that his situation inspired others to take a CPR/AED course. Condolences may be made by visiting www.earthsoption.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close