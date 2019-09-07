MacRAE, Evan Michael 1988 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of Don MacRae and Mary Kay Kennedy, brother of Adrian and grandson of Ruby MacRae, along with aunts and uncles: Jean MacRae and Rejean Bessette, Mike Kennedy and Cathy Boytos, Lee Kennedy, Lawrence Baraniuk, and cousins Trevor, Tyler, Connor and Christa. Evan was born in Toronto and moved to Victoria at age 4. He attended Cathedral School, Monterey Elementary, Oak Bay High, Camosun College and University of Victoria Nursing Program. He was committed to his work with children through Pivot Point and as a volunteer with Best Buddies. He was a friend to many. Evan loved exploring new ideas, making music with Rooney and the Minglers, Sunny Tang Victoria Wing Chun, and especially the time he shared with Nakita Sekhon and her family. Evan's family is forever grateful for the kindness and medical care that he received over the past three years at RJH ICU, VGH, Aberdeen Hospital and Victoria Hospice. The residents of Aberdeen and their families were a constant source of support to Evan and his family. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Victoria Hospice. Evan would also be pleased to know that his situation inspired others to take a CPR/AED course. Condolences may be made by visiting www.earthsoption.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019