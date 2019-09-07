Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eve Lynn Baker. View Sign Obituary

BAKER, Eve Lynn December 28, 1946 - August 27, 2019 Born in Nelson, BC to parents Marion "Ruby" (Whitfield) and John Applewhaite, Eve spent happy childhood years growing up there with many close relatives. A move in the early 1960s brought the family to Victoria. Eve raised her family here and spent over 30 years working for the Provincial Emergency Program, where she made lasting friendships and met her soulmate, Jack. Eve's many interests included quilting, gardening (weeding really!), browsing garage sales for anything purple or mountain goat themed and enjoying a cookie (or three) with a cup of tea each afternoon. A ritual in the family. With retirement, she and Jack were able to enjoy long summers puttering at the family cabin in Balfour, vintage car shows, rallies and ice cream runs with the Victoria MG Club and, for the last eight years, having daily adventures with their darling granddaughter. Predeceased only 8 months ago by Jack, her partner and husband for almost 40 years, Eve is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Ryan Sinclair, precious granddaughter, Paige, and brother and sister-in-law, Robin and Maureen Applewhaite. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff and volunteers at Hospice for their gentle care of Mom as well as the many friends and family whom Eve dearly loved. Mom and Dad are together again; playing crib, taking walks and laughing till their cheeks hurt. "Mothers never really die, They just keep house up in the sky. They polish the sun by day And light the stars that shine at night, Keep the moonbeams silvery bright And in the heavenly home above They wait to welcome those they love" No service by request. Donations may be made in Eve's memory to Victoria Hospice or the Marmot Recovery Foundation. Treasure something purple to honour her in memory. Condolences may she shared at





