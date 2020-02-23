Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelin BUNYAN. View Sign Obituary

Evelin Bunyan, 89, of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Born June 16, 1930, in Wembley Alberta, she is predeceased by her husband Thomas Bunyan. She leaves behind her four children (Reg, Brenda, Roxanne and David), five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Evelin was an inspiration to her family and to all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. As a life-long learner, she was constantly experimenting with new creative endeavours. She discovered her talent for art in her mid-30's, and her ink drawing of sunflowers was selected and purchased by the Alberta Art Foundation. She extended her artistic achievements to include gardening, weaving, pen and ink drawing, watercolours, Chinese brush painting, needlework, fabric dying, and quilting. She became a master at sun-printing fabrics in brilliant colours, using foraged plants. She won awards for her art and quilts. Evelin travelled the world and made friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

