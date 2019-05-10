Evelyn A. POLLOCK (March 07, 1919 - April 28, 2019)
Service Information
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband, James and her son, Neil.

Mom died as she lived, with dignity and strength of character

Born in Brockington, Sask. She came to her forever home on Vancouver Island in 1940.

She lived most of her life in the Glen Lake area.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Erwin (Ann), Muriel (Wayne), Linda (Dave), Katie, her brother George, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Dr. Victoria on Sunday, May 12 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 10, 2019
