OAKLEY, Evelyn Ann (nee Curtis) April 2, 1921 - September 15, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn in her 100th year. She passed peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital where she was admitted in late July. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, her daughter Janice and her parents, Ann and Jack Curtis. She leaves behind her son, David (Susan), sister Lil, brother, Elmer (Maxine), son-in-law, Thorne (Anna), grandchildren Trevor (Stephanie), Kevin (Jayne), Bryan, Adam (Alicia) and Jacklyn, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was an exceptionally intelligent person who had a natural proficiency with numbers. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Clark and Pattison until her retirement. Evelyn also served as treasurer on the strata council for several years and will be missed by her many friends at Wembley Manor, the condominium in which she was a resident for almost 45 years. She was always interested in learning and knowledge and was a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi, the international sorority founded for social, cultural and civic enrichment. In 2015, at the age of 94, Evelyn was given the honour of being its oldest living member. As her eyesight dimmed and her hearing diminished she still managed to keep up with current events by reading the newspaper with the use of her trusty magnifying glass. Evelyn treasured the summers she spent on Shawnigan Lake at the family cottage, which her father had built as a hunting cabin in the 1920's. In more recent years, she took great pleasure in hearing about her great-grandchildren's activities and adventures. Evelyn received excellent care during her final years. In particular, we wish to acknowledge the compassionate care and assistance provided by the VIHA Community Health Care nurses, care aides and staff as well as the medical personnel on the 6th floor South at RJH during her final days. We also wish to acknowledge Dr. David Stevens for his many years of service to Evelyn as her family physician. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, tributes, if desired, may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com