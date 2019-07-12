Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn C. SMITH. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn, at the age of 90, on July 4, 2019 following a short illness. Evelyn passed away peacefully at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital ECU with her daughter by her side.



Predeceased by her husband Jim in 2007, sister Mary and brother Fred (Sharyn), Evelyn is survived by her daughter Kathryn, brother Jack (Reina), nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was born in Victoria and remained in the city all of her life. She married Jim in 1951, and shortly after, they built their house in Gordon Head, where she lived for over 60 years.



Evelyn enjoyed gardening, reading, music and traveling around BC with Jim in their RV. She also loved photography, and was a member and president of the Victoria Pentax Club for many years. She had a lifelong interest in dogs. All of her many Golden Retrievers had their obedience degrees, were show champions in Canada and the US, and took part in field trials and tracking competitions. In later years, her Norwich Terriers also obtained their obedience and show titles. Agility trials became a huge part of her life.



Evelyn inspired all who knew her with her strength and determination, along with her kindness and big heart. She will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.



The family would like to thank the staff of ECU1 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their kind, compassionate care of Evelyn.



A Celebration of Life will be held at on Friday, July 26 from 1-3pm in the Water's Edge Community Club House, Unit 71-2600 Ferguson Road, Saanichton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation or to the Victoria SPCA.

