Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Carlson. View Sign Obituary

On April 17, 2019, Evelyn Irene Carlson (Renfrew) passed away. Evelyn leaves behind her loving husband of almost 67 years, Ruben (Lou) Carlson, her daughter Ruth Herberholz (Downie/Carlson) and son-in-law Patrick Herberholz, daughter-in-law Rita Carlson, son-in-law Bruce Johnson. Sadly, she was previously deceased by her daughter Anne Carlson and son Lawrence Carlson. Evelyn worked for over 25 years at the Hudson Bay Company, but her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed being a Grandma to Brent, Tamara, Pamela, Richard, Sara and Rebecca. Great Grandma to Jethro, Sativa, Shelby, Sierra, Logan, Meghan, Levi, Aiden and Harley and Great Great Grandma to Fiona. Evelyn left a legacy of strength, compassion and gentleness. We will miss you GR. C. Her service will be held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church at 2964 Tillicum Road on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock.

On April 17, 2019, Evelyn Irene Carlson (Renfrew) passed away. Evelyn leaves behind her loving husband of almost 67 years, Ruben (Lou) Carlson, her daughter Ruth Herberholz (Downie/Carlson) and son-in-law Patrick Herberholz, daughter-in-law Rita Carlson, son-in-law Bruce Johnson. Sadly, she was previously deceased by her daughter Anne Carlson and son Lawrence Carlson. Evelyn worked for over 25 years at the Hudson Bay Company, but her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed being a Grandma to Brent, Tamara, Pamela, Richard, Sara and Rebecca. Great Grandma to Jethro, Sativa, Shelby, Sierra, Logan, Meghan, Levi, Aiden and Harley and Great Great Grandma to Fiona. Evelyn left a legacy of strength, compassion and gentleness. We will miss you GR. C. Her service will be held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church at 2964 Tillicum Road on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close