SHAWCROSS, Evelyn Clarissa (née Segar) 1926 - 2020 Evelyn passed April 9, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, British Columbia, with her dear friend Deb Lawrence at her side. Born September 2, 1926 in Naini Tal, India, Evelyn spent most of her life on the Isle of Wight and then in London, England, where she served firstly as the National Director of Training and then National Director of Activities with the British Red Cross Society. Evelyn was awarded the Badge of Honour for Distinguished Service to the British Red Cross in 1981. In 1980 she was married to and swept off to Canada by Ronald Gendall Shawcross who had first met Evelyn and her family during WWII. They lived initially in Winnipeg (Winterpeg), soon moving to the British Columbia south coast for its climate, settling in Somerset House, Victoria where Evelyn lived until her passing. Predeceased by her husband Ron, her stepson Hugh, her parents Edward Segar, Clarissa Mary Segar, brother Martyn Segar, and sister Phyllida Williams. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jenny Segar and her UK and Canadian extended families. A memorial service will be held once the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions have been lifted and the world begins returning to normal. "Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown." And he replied: "Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God. That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way." Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020

