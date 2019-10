We will miss her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes that would always light up a room. Evie passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Forres, Scotland and came to Canada in 2006 to marry Charles (Charlie) Glauser. They had met and became engaged during WWII, only to have their lives go in different directions after the War. She will fondly be remembered by Charlie’s daughter, Lynda and Lloyd Powell, Grandson, Todd and Monica and GG to Great Granddaughters, Anna, Adrienne and Gracie. We would like to thank all those who loved, embraced and supported Evie throughout her life in Canada, and to the special Begg family in Scotland. Katharine Begg (McLean) was Evie’s God Daughter. Evie always felt loved in her new found home. A toast (Slagevar), with a wee dram of Benromach from Forres, Scotland to a beautiful Scottish Lass. A family Celebration of Evie’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sandscolwood.ca