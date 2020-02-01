Evelyn (Epie) Hoogland (May 25, 1925 - January 25, 2020)
Obituary

Granny passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 25, 2020. She was born May 25, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband, Tito, sons Dick and Tito and son-in-law Harry. She will be missed by Walter & Marilynn, Florina, Rita & Norm, Evelyn & Nick, Joe & Hester, all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to Granny’s caregivers who have been there for the past 8 years. A "Celebration of Life” will take place on February 3rd, 2020 at 1 pm at Victoria Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes Street.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
