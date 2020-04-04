Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Joyce Fuggle. View Sign Obituary

FUGGLE, Evelyn Joyce September 6, 1928 - March 28, 2020 Eve was born in Victoria, the third child of Harold and Beth Cunningham. She attended Sir James Douglas and Vic High, graduating the class of 1946. Following graduation Eve worked for 13 years in the accounting office of Victoria Super Service - a job she really enjoyed. In May, 1949 Eve married her sweetheart Victor Fuggle. They had three children, Maggie, John and Jill and also raised three litters of purebred English Springer Spaniels. Eve and Vic enjoyed travelling and visiting friends they made through their business, Amberine Products, I.S.S.A. and C.S.G. They drove across Canada, then down the East Coast to Key West Florida, visiting Vic's sister, Irene en route. Sadly, Vic passed away June 20th, 1999 (Father's Day) shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a luncheon at Royal Colwood Golf Club where Vic was a member since 1964. Eve leaves her family; eldest daughter Maggie, her son Greg his wife Lauren and their daughter Ella; daughter Chelsea her husband Jeff and their son Charles. Eve's son John, his wife Carol, John's daughter Tia and son Justin and his wife Justine. Eve's youngest daughter and caregiver Jill and grand dogs Silver, Jackson and Skip. Eve always said "It's 5 o'clock somewhere, so hoist a glass and remember the good times." Special thanks to our Mum's G.P. Dr. Alec Walton and the loving end-of-life care Mum received at Glengarry Hospital. Thanks for all the happy memories Mum and Dad! There will be no service by request.





