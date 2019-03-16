RICKMAN, Evelyn Joyce Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 10, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Born in Victoria, March 2, 1929. Survived by her daughters Cristine (Mike), and Corinne (Greg); her grandchildren Amber, William (Andrea), Christopher, Adina (Ray), Helena, Jennifer (Mike), Gregory (Marilyn), Dwayne, Kyle (Motria) and great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Nash, Molly, Abigail and Ryder. Predeceased by husband George (2015), first daughter Arlene (1991), mother and father Susan and Albert Hilton, brother Albert (Gus) and sister-in-law Edith Hilton. Evelyn was working as a bookkeeper when she married George on September 30, 1955. She was a dedicated homemaker … a devoted and loving wife and mother. She loved to sew, knit and appreciated her flower gardens plus watched hockey, golf and curling. Mom will be remembered for her unconditional love and support to our family, we were her life! A very special thanks to the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and Glenwarren Lodge for their loving care. Cremation will take place. Honoring Evelyn's wishes, there is no service. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Joyce Rickman.
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019