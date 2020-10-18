1/1
Evelyn Kae DYKE
May 03, 1933 - October 08, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn Kae Dyke (Hellrud) announces her passing, on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband Robert Dyke, Kae will be lovingly remembered by her son, Morgan, his husband John and her daughter Betsy Hampton (Dyke). Kae is also fondly remembered by her surviving sisters, Wilma Brewer, Sharon Labinsky and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of a memorial service it was Kae's wish for a memorial bench on her favourite walk at Rathtrevor Beach in Parksville which will be installed within the year. Those who desire can make a donation in memory of Kae Dyke to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada either by mail - 331 Cooper St. Suite 602, Ottawa, Ontario Canada K2P 0G5 or online - https://www.cbcn.ca/en/donate

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
