MELVILLE, Evelyn Kathleen With profound sadness we must announce that on Wednesday, June 17th, our beloved mother, Evelyn Kathleen Melville, passed away in Courtenay, BC. She was surrounded by her family and left knowing that she is, and will forever be, deeply loved. Evelyn was born on November 16, 1931, in Asquith, Saskatchewan (where the highway sign says, "geographical centre of the British Empire"), the seventh child of ten to Muriel (Wilkins) and Arthur Gordon. Predeceased by her parents, her first husband Donald Gibson and their two infant daughters, Carol Lee and Linda, her second husband Dickson Melville, their grandson Brendan, and 7 siblings, she is survived by sons, Ross (Tammy), Scott (Nancy), and daughter Darby (David), grandsons Logan (Kayla), Gavin, Liam and Sawyer, great-granddaughter Isla, great-grandson Hauxley, and 2 brothers Ross (Gloria), and Stan (Judy), sister-in-law Ellen, along with her much-loved nieces and nephews. Evelyn grew up in Asquith, Saskatchewan, and as an adult, lived in Vancouver, Fort Erie, Orangeville, Owen Sound, Lindsay and Ottawa. When tiring of Ontario winters, the family moved to beautiful BC. She and her husband Dickson and their children resided in Surrey, New Westminster and finally, Evelyn and Dickson moved to Victoria. She graduated with honours from Saskatoon Technical Collegiate in 1947 and from BCIT in Business Administration as a mature student in 1986. She was the recipient of the Lord Asquith Cup for the highest scholastic achievement in the school when she graduated from Grade 8. Following the death of her husband Don Gibson in 1958, Evelyn assumed ownership of Gibson's Jewelers in Orangeville, Ontario, and operated the business for several years. She later married Dickson Melville. After moving to BC, Evelyn enjoyed 14 years as a Field Officer and then Unit Supervisor of Income Security programs with Health and Welfare Canada, Canada Pension Plan; she retired after a brain aneurysm struck in 1986. She was a Past Queen and long-time member of Miriam Temple No 2, Daughters of the Nile. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Canada and a recent adherent of Comox United Church. Throughout her life, Evelyn made a multitude of friends who remember her lovingly. She loved her family, singing, and living her life to the fullest. She was strong, thoughtful, compassionate and had a great sense of fun. Thank you to Dr. Bradley Harris for his care in recent years and to the staff at North Island Hospital for keeping her comfortable in her last days. And, thank you to the staff at the Berwick Comox Valley for providing her with a home filled with fun, laughter and comradery to the end. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Canadian Pulmonary Foundation of Canada in memory of Don, Carol Lee and Linda, or to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence and memories for this beautiful and amazing woman may be left at www.legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist/
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.