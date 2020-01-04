Born in Hafford, Saskatchewan on December 1st, 1929, Leone passed away peacefully on the morning of December 24th, 2019. Leone, predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John, survived by her sons Mitchell (Barbara) and Kevin (France) and grandchildren Keegan and Sydney, will be greatly missed by her entire family and many dear friends. Growing up in Whitewood Saskatchewan to father James Card and mother Edith, nee Lamb, with brothers Walter, Norman and Kenneth. Leone graduated as a nurse from Saskatoon City Hospital in 1951. She and John married in August 1952 and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she continued to work as a nurse while John finished his PhD at U of M. In 1955 they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio and started a family then ended up moving every 9 years, Preville, QC, Ottawa and Unionville, ON, and finally retiring to Sidney, BC. An accomplished seamstress and knitter she made many sweaters and quilts over the years for family and friends. And of course there was her elephant collection.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sluggett House and Sidney Care Home for all the kindness and caring they showed mum.
At Leone’s request there is no service. In lieu of flowers Leone requested that donations be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Condolences to [email protected]
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 4, 2020