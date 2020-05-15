Dear Diane, Carol & Family,

We are very sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was fine lady ,we have some lovely memories of her hospitality and kindness when she invited us to her home in West Vancouver the year that Nora's parents visited from Scotland. What a lovely day that was with our young sons enjoying the lovely swimming pool, and the adults sitting around chatting and enjoying the beautiful view of Vancouver from the deck, a day to remember. She had a full life surrounded by the love of her family and will be sorely missed.

Love,

Robin & Nora

