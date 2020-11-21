1/1
FORD, Evelyn Mary Evelyn was born May 12, 1932, in Vancouver BC, and passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Victoria BC, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Gordon (2011) and is survived by her sons Raymond (Meghan), Allan (Cathy), and David (Rebekah), as well as grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Jayme, Randi, Shannon, Kaitlyn and Brendan, and numerous great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Evelyn will take place in the spring. Condolences may be made at: www.firstmemorial.saanich.com.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
