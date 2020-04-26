Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everardus J. T. "Paddy" Van ADRICHEM. View Sign Obituary

van ADRICHEM, Everardus J. T. (Paddy) April 6, 2020 Born April 25, 1928 in De Lier, Netherlands and came to Canada in 1951 with his brother Mike. They settled on the Saanich Peninsula where they both worked at Logana Farms, now the Saanich Fair Grounds. It was here that he met Ethel, and they married in 1952. Paddy retired from the District of Central Saanich after a career in underground municipal utility construction with several private companies as well as the District of Saanich. Prior to that he worked at Butchart Gardens, The Grouse Nest Resort, and Brentwood College as a gardener, which was his true passion in life. He was a member of several clubs and societies where his encyclopedic knowledge of plants was well tested and appreciated. On the day he went into hospital he had been studying a book on Japanese Maples. He and Ethel's garden at home was a masterpiece. Paddy is survived by Ethel, his wife of 68 years, his brothers Ted, Leo, and Harry and their families; children Donna, Diana, Patrick (Cathy), and Ross (Carol); 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Paddy passed away in Aberdeen Hospital from the aftereffects of a fall suffered in January, and the family sincerely thanks the staff at Aberdeen for the wonderful care they provided.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020

