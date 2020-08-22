LYONS, Everett (Sonny) Hector January 1933 - August 2020 Our nephew, Dave Lyons wrote this and we could not have written anything else so beautiful about our dad. I miss you Well 2020 continues to play all of the hits...this year has made me experience the first death in our family and it took away one of the greatest people in my life. My grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep after being in the hospital for weeks battling a lung infection. Even though I knew this day was coming and he is no longer hurting and resting peacefully...it still seems so surreal and hard to believe that I will never get to talk to him again and hear him say that things are terrible under a subtle chuckle every time I ask him how things are going (literally every time I ask, lol!) or be able to play one more game of Euchre while he explains the rules to me for the thousand time while drinking beer from his stein and making inappropriate jokes. I like a lot of people but there is no one who I love, admire and respect so deeply as I do my grandfather. He served over 3 decades in the Military, married my grandmother over a dare before shipping out and was able to celebrate their 60th anniversary before he became ill. He always had a joke in his back pocket and I'm 100% convinced I inherited my sense of humour from this man. My grandpa always had to have the new top of line Snap-on tool boxes...not for tools of course, but something to store in his den that he could pack full of candy for the grandkids and keep his beer in (never saw even one Allen key in those boxes). I will remember the homemade slip & slides in the backyard, the hours driving around Comox and Courtenay searching for garage and yard sales, the Chinese dinners my grandparents always treated us to and gave us an earfull if we tried to pay even a penny for it, the late night card games and just the overall lessons and advice given throughout the years. I will grieve for this tragic loss my family has suffered but I will also celebrate the memory of a man who accomplished so much and has only given without ever asking anything in return. Rest easy grandpa, I love you and I will try to continue to grow and become a man you can be proud of. Everett is survived by his wife Nancy, children Dennis (Pauline), Randy (Tracy) and Wendy (Ken), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and his brother, George (Hart). Instead of flowers please donate to the Heart and Stroke fund or the CNIB.