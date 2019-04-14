Evert Edward "Ted" Haymond died peacefully April 2, 2019, aged 71, in Victoria, BC after a short illness. A Memorial Service will be held at the McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In remembrance of Ted, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Ted will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evert Edward "Ted" HAYMOND.
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019