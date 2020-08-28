Dr. Ezra Amoozegar Ford passed away on Sunday 9 August, 2020, at the age of 87 years, with his devoted wife Faye by his side.
Ezra grew up in Iran, graduating from the University of Tehran medical school in 1957 at the top of his class. He completed internship and residency training in psychiatry in the United States and Canada before setting up practice in Saskatoon. He soon moved to Calgary where he met and married Faye, and from there moved to North Delta where he practiced for several years. Ez and Faye brought their two little boys to Victoria in 1977. Ez worked at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and the Victoria Mental Health Centre, caring for patients with severe mental illness until his retirement in 2007.
The most important thing in Ezra’s life was the health and happiness of his children and their families. He had philosophies of life which he was careful to impart to his children throughout their lives, sometimes with simple truths (“for every problem there is a solution”) and sometimes with what amounted to little parables. Jason and Paul will forever remember the lessons of the barking dog, the overlapping coins, the closing door, the airplanes, and the swimming pool.
Ez had an artist’s soul, which expressed itself in his complex and beautiful woodworking and metalworking projects. He loved to create small perfect items for his family: a steam-powered toy boat, a little stand for a computer, an exquisite table. His craftsmanship with his hands was the same as what he offered his patients: care and close attention, meticulous and thoughtful preparation, cautious and impeccable performance. In his younger days Ez painted and played the violin before turning his attention to writing later in life. Ez wrote a movie script which was optioned by a Hollywood director, a novel which he lovingly reworked for years, and several short stories which had been inspired by his work as a psychiatrist.
Ez is survived by a large extended family, including his wife Faye, sons Jason (Angela) and Paul (Jennifer), brother and sister Aziz and Farah, brother- and sister-in-law David and Cathy, and grandchildren Malcolm, Beatrice, Lucy, Lily, Calvin, and Oliver, as well as much loved nieces and nephews. He will also be warmly remembered by a community of friends. His love and his philosophical words of wisdom will be missed. Rest in peace, Dad.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Victoria (B.C.) Hospitals Foundation, www.victoriahf.ca
.