F. Michael Damant passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on July 13th, 2019. He will be terribly missed by his beloved wife Lynne, children Joanne (Steve) Brooks, Gregory (Suzanne Bradbury) Damant, sister Judith, nieces Frances and Lise, grandchildren Devon, Shane, Rowan and Manon, brother-in-law Peter (Dot), sister-in-law Moira, and their families in South Africa, England, and Australia.



Mike was born in 1933 in Cape Town, South Africa. He met his wife Lynne in 1962 and they married in 1965 in Port Elizabeth, where Joanne and Greg were born. In 1975 the family moved to Canada. Qualified as a chartered accountant, Mike rose to the position of Director of Finance at Camosun College.



Mike gave of himself as a volunteer all his life. He served as both a Rector's and a People's Warden at St. Matthias Church, he was on the Board of the SALT Society, he manned the phones at the Need Crisis Line, volunteered at the Royal BC Museum, and was a regular blood donor (99 pints!). Victoria Hospice was the biggest beneficiary of his time. He volunteered 17 years there.



He was foremost a husband, father, and grandfather. He was patient, kind, and loving. He told wonderful stories. The entertaining story of his own life, full of adventure and wit, was always our favourite.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street, at 3pm July 20th. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be given to the Victoria Hospice Society at

