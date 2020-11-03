Felix passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with Cancer. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years Dede (Mary Jane), son Christopher (Christine), daughters Lindsay (Bil), Heather (Sam), 9 grandchildren Peter, Kahlil, Juniper, Marina, Liam, Brody, Kade, Megan, Chase, 2 great-grandchildren Brylynn and Kohen. Working for the city of Victoria as a painter for 26 years and made many friends along the way. Enjoyed a pint at the pub on a Friday and Monday night football. Special thanks to Dr Kevin Wylie for the many years of care he received. To all the nurses from VIHA and Pacific Coast Health Services for their wonderful care in his last few weeks. Please raise a glass in his memory and cherrio de noo. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store