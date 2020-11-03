1/1
FELIX (PHIL) BATTERSBY
December 23, 1945 - October 31, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FELIX's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felix passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with Cancer. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years Dede (Mary Jane), son Christopher (Christine), daughters Lindsay (Bil), Heather (Sam), 9 grandchildren Peter, Kahlil, Juniper, Marina, Liam, Brody, Kade, Megan, Chase, 2 great-grandchildren Brylynn and Kohen. Working for the city of Victoria as a painter for 26 years and made many friends along the way. Enjoyed a pint at the pub on a Friday and Monday night football. Special thanks to Dr Kevin Wylie for the many years of care he received. To all the nurses from VIHA and Pacific Coast Health Services for their wonderful care in his last few weeks. Please raise a glass in his memory and cherrio de noo. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved