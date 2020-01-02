ZHU, Fenglan Fenglan Zhu, 85 years old, passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC. in the early morning of December 30, 2019 with both of her children by her side. She was born on December 24, 1934 in Kaiyuan, China. She was one of the few women who went to college in China during 1950s and worked as an architect in Changchun Gold Design Institute. Loving, full of energy and wit, and always willing to help others, she is sorely missed by her son, Xiaoping Wang; her daughter, Xiaohong Wang and son-in-law Ming Li, and grandchildren, Xiaomeng Wang, Michael Li and Marvin Li. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020