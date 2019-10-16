Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferdinand Fernando. View Sign Obituary

Ferdinand Polintan Fernando, better known as Fred, passed away in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, October 6th 2019, just outside of Port Renfrew, BC. He was born on June 21st, 1961 in Quezon City, Philippines.



Fred was predeceased by his father, Simplicio San Andres Fernando, and mother, Virginia Polintan Fernando. Fred is survived by his wife, Anita, children Desiree, Joshua, son-in-law Joshua Bola, sisters Marieta Cajayon, Milagros Acosta, Corazon Bigham, Consuelo Custodio, Teresita Wong, and brothers Ricardo Fernando and Rolando Fernando. He will be missed by many other relatives, nieces & nephews.



Fred was a well known DJ in Victoria for over 30 years as the man behind “Fernando’s Music Service”. He was also a beloved friend to many and was known through several avenues of work including Fairfield Health Centre, former owner & operator of Mariners Pizza (aka ‘The Pizza Guy’) and Victoria General Hospital. He then became a beacon within the Union (CUPE382) of the School Board and around the Facilities Department up until he passed. Fred



loved nothing more than to ride his motorcycle, which led him to become a member of the Patriarchs Motorcycle Shop. They were a loyal brotherhood and a family to him.



A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Oak Bay High Theatre at 2:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Victoria branch (CMHA).

