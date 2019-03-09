Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Alma ROBINSON. View Sign

ROBINSON, Fern Alma Our family is sad to announce that on February 11, 2019, Fern Alma Robinson, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at Glenwarren Lodge in Victoria, B.C. Fern was born on July 30, 1927 in Wynyard, Saskatchewan to Margaret and Harold Johnson. She spent her early years living on their family farm in Wynyard with her two older sisters and her parents. The early Depression years were tough, and after seven years, the family moved to BC; living in White Rock, Port Alberni and Vancouver. In her early years, Fern described herself as an inquisitive tomboy. She grew up into a thoughtful girl who from an early age sought knowledge. In 1941, when she was 14, Fern was honoured to be chosen as May Queen of Port Alberni. She later reminisced how the people she met during this wartime period as well as writers such as Simone de Beauvoir and Jean Paul Sartre informed her core values of being true to oneself and kind, which guided her life. Fern left school after she was May Queen to help support her family; first working in a bank and then as a Dental Assistant. Fern had two great childhood friends; Dolena Grandy and Faye Robinson. It was through Faye that she met her future husband, Don. She would laugh as she told of the teasing she encountered at her first dinner at Faye's home with her two older brothers; one of whom was Don. Fern and Don were married February 25, 1950. After Don finished his master's degree, they moved from Vancouver to Nanaimo where he began his career as a biologist. Except for a two year return to Vancouver, they remained on the Island. In 1964 Fern and Don purchased their Victoria home at Elk Lake which became the centre of the Robinson family for many years. True to her Icelandic roots, coffee and Fern's baking always welcomed family and friends at 723. While she lived in Victoria, Fern was able to pursue her passion for Art. She was an active member of the Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society; attending classes and helping to organize their Art Shows. Fern also attended the Emily Carr School of Art, and treasured her time as a student there. She loved working in oils, watercolour and charcoal sketches. In her later years Fern also added rug hooking to her interests. She enjoyed the friendship she found with her fellow Rug Hookers. Her art lives on in the homes of her family and friends. Fern had two passions: her family and her art. She was the proud matriarch of three generations, and often said her children were her jewels. Fern was predeceased by her loving husband, Don in April, 2016. Her memory will be cherished by children, Leah (Dan), Don (Cheryl), Christine (Ray), Ian (Rhonda) and grandchildren, Ben (Mandy), Kelsey (Ross), Brendan (Madison), Sheldon, Wyatt, Dana (Sean) and great grandchildren, Lochlan, Ewan, Haden, Rex, William and Fern. A heartfelt thank-you for the care received in recent years from the staff at Glenwarren Lodge. A Celebration of Fern's life will be held at the home of Fern's daughter and son-in-Law, Chris and Ray Rogers, 11399 Sumac Drive, North Saanich, on Saturday June 29th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society or the Alzheimer's Association of B.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at







